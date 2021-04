18 Wallet-Friendly Buys To Give Your Tiny Balcony Luxury Resort Vibes

It didn’t help that by the time I actually started shopping in June, everything had sold out online and IRL. Now, a year (and two lockdowns ) later, I’m back at square one trying to figure out what to do with my outdoor space. Since I’m not about to spend another summer with a makeshift table, I spoke with Eugenia Triandos interior designer and co-owner of Montreal-based firm, Hibou Design & Co. for expert tips on how to set up a small balcony or patio.