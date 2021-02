Sweet Digs Is Coming To Canada! Submit Yours Now

As someone famous at some point in history once said: The eyes are the window to the soul. The idea being that you can tell a lot about a person — their most profound thoughts and innermost feelings — by staring deep, deep into their irises. Not only is it an idiom that, in the world of 2021’s virtual connections is highly uncomfortable (I’m sorry, prolonged eye contact? In this economy?), but it’s also just straight up incorrect. Because if you’re looking to find out everything you need to know about someone, be it a BFF co-worker , or potential paramour , the true measure of a person is whether or not they have a top sheet on their bed (or, like Love Is Blind ’s Mark Cuevas, have sewage-coloured sheets … the horror.) TL;DR: You can learn a lot about someone by peering inside their home