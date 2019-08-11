I Bought My Miracle Mile 4-Bedroom House For $500,000

Did you do anything specific to your home to make it more accessible?

“The crazy thing is, when my therapist came into the house before I transferred back to my home after the hospital, they stated that I purchased the house as if I knew I was going to be in a wheelchair. All of the doors and hallways are extremely wide—very accessible. The main thing my ex-husband did [to make it accessible from the entrance] was to knock the wall down on the front porch and build a beautiful tiled ramp into the driveway. In the living room, I just put down a ramp to get from there to the dining room. And in my bathroom, I pulled off the cabinet so I can roll underneath the sink and have my own vanity area. With the shower, my ex and a few friends built a little lip creating a ramp to go into the shower area.”