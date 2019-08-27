Skip navigation!
Voices of Disability
Voices of Disability
I'm A Comedian With A Disability
by
Liv Ryan
Work & Money
I Make $58,409 As A Tax Advisory Specialist — & I'm Legally Blind
by
You
Money Diaries
A Week In Houston, TX, On A $30,000 Salary
by
You
Entertainment
Ruth Madeley Wants To Be The First Avenger In A Wheelchair
by
Elena Nicolaou
Voices Of Disability
Voices of Disability
I Live With A Disability, Make About $15K A Year, And Spent $68.95 On Wellness ...
You
Aug 27, 2019
Voices of Disability
I Was 24 & Had Just Scored My Dream Job In Fashion. Then An Accident In The ...
Rachel Lubitz
Aug 27, 2019
Voices of Disability
I Loved Planning My Queer, Disability-Friendly Wedding — But It Wasn't Easy
Alaina Leary
Aug 26, 2019
Voices of Disability
I'm A Burlesque Dancer With A Disability — & Makeup Helps Me Own ...
When Pansy St. Battie discovered burlesque, it opened up a new world of glitter, glam, and freedom.
by
Kelly Dawson
Voices of Disability
I Believe People With Disabilities Can Find Romantic Love — S0 Wh...
One in four adults in the U.S. are living with a disability, but you wouldn't know it given the lack of representation in media, Hollywood, and the wo
by
Keah Brown
Sweet Digs
I Bought My Miracle Mile 4-Bedroom House For $500,000
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 44-year-old Angela shows o
by
Michelle Santiago...
