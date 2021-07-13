I Make About $400 A Month & I’m Scared Of Getting A Raise

“So I would just say to people who are starting out that your plans are going to get derailed in some way, by something. You can't be locked into a version of your future, because it simply won't happen the way you expect it. Maybe it'll be better. Maybe it'll be worse. But you have to make the decisions based on what's good for you right now. Not what's good for the company, not what might happen, not what you hope to be or the capabilities you hope to have, but literally just what is happening right now. Stop being so aspirational and just be practical."