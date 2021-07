How Ableist Federal Laws Allow Discrimination Against The Disabled Community

With this in mind, there are proposals on the horizon that strive to counteract the legislation that has kept, and continues to keep, people with disabilities in poverty. For instance, it’s still legal to pay some workersa subminimum wage, or an amount under the enforced minimum wage, under the aforementioned section 14(c) passed by FDR. As recently as March 2021, the Raise the Wage section of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was removed, which would have raised the minimum wage and eliminated the subminimum wage for workers with disabilities. But there is hope that a proposed solution, the Transformation to Competitive Employment Act , will see another day. Introduced most recently in the 116Congress, it would include a six-year graduated phase-out of the subminimum wage, with targeted incentives to help providers make the transition to competitive, integrated employment endorsed in the campaign.