The Story Of Britney Spears Is A Story Of Disability Rights

There have been some high-profile success stories of people terminating their guardianships, but they still reveal how the guardianship system routinely enables the stripping of people's rights. Take Jenny Hatch, a woman with Down syndrome. "When she was 28, she got into a bicycle accident and needed to go to the hospital. She had broken a few bones," says Crane. Her mother and step-father filed a petition for a guardian to be appointed to her. "She had never had a guardian before — she was 28 years old, living on her own, had a job at her local thrift store, was doing fine," says Crane. "She was taken away from her job and placed in a group home that was far away from her church and her friends and her job."