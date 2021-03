Beyond Britney: Is There A Better Way To Be Fans Of Young Celebrities?

Wilson — who's introducing Turner Classic Movies new series, "Growing Up on Screen," this month — says the transition from child to young adult was a particularly difficult one to make under the public eye. Another complicating factor was that kids at school began to poke fun at her for acting in only “kids movies,” which her parents purposefully took her to auditions for so she wouldn’t be sexualized in the media (spoiler alert: it happened anyway). Moving on from these kinds of roles wasn’t so simple. “When kids are young they’ll play with Barbie dolls and then when they get a little older, they’ll throw them away, and take off their heads, draw on them, cut their hair, they’ll destroy them,” Wilson says. “And I felt that was happening to me, too. And it’s worth noting there was even a Matilda doll that looked just like me. Britney Spears had that, too.”