Justin Bieber's Manager Got Painfully Real About The Singer's Past Struggles

This just goes to show that you can never truly know what someone is experiencing and that while it's easy to judge others — as I have admittedly done with Bieber on a number of occasions — they could be hurting on an incomprehensible level. We'll never know what would have happened to Bieber if Braun hadn't been there to give him the support he so desperately needed; but what I do know is that I'll be more compassionate in the future.