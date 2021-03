COVID Shaming Doesn’t Work — So Why Does It Feel Like It Does?

And in that respect, publicly shaming is effective — it does make people feel bad. What it doesn’t do, however, is change their behavior. “If shaming worked, we'd be COVID-free by now. There's been so much of it going around at every level of society, even from our leadership,” says Katherine Alejandra Cross , a PhD student at the University of Washington’s School of Information. “COVID-shaming increases despair and isolation in an already profoundly isolating situation. And at the structural level, shaming serves to undermine public health orders . A culture of shaming as the modal lay response to the pandemic makes people shame averse rather than virus averse. They will strive to avoid shame or enforcement, which means they'll try harder not to get caught, and be much less open about their activities.” Cross says this is something researchers learned from the AIDS pandemic. “Shaming people for having unprotected sex wasn't nearly as effective at curbing the spread as creating a culture that supported safer sex,” she explains.