Do you have any financial updates? Do you still receive disability at ~$600/month?

Oh, I got a "raise." From $639 per month to $645 per month. BIG raise! (Yes, I'm being sarcastic. My apologies.) My annual income is now roughly $7,700. I also received both of the standard stimulus payments, which saved me this year. When the first stimulus check came in, I cashed the entire thing out, then held those twelve one hundred dollar bills in my hands, took a deep breath of that money.....then gave it all to my landlords. Same with the follow up $600. Cashed it out and sent it straight to them. It's more important to me to have the safety and security of knowing I have a place to live than it is to buy a thing or stuff. Also, my landlords are just amazing. They are absolutely and truly incredible humans and I am insanely grateful to them for all they do. Making sure they get paid is very important to me.