Letter From The Editor: Disability Reaches All Relationships

When you’re “different,” when you’re the person who stands out from the crowd, it’s often up to you to explain why. Why do you act like that? Why do you do it this way instead of that way? Why is there a distinction to take into account? Sometimes this request isn’t worded but instead delivered in stares and tones and tension. In these essays, each writer shares how all types of relationships shift in the presence of disability, for better or worse. Deciding the best way to disclose a disability on dating apps , wondering if motherhood and disability can coexist when there are barely any societal examples, feeling like friends pity you even as they’re nice to you, seeking a community that understands you — we get into it all.