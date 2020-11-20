Sia, Stories About Autism Should Center Autistic People. Period.

The trailer begins with Zu speaking and shortly after, her friend Ebo (Leslie Odom Jr.) tells her that Music “can understand everything you are saying to her” and that “she sees the world in a completely different way from us.” Zu is the lead role in this movie, and Ebo seems to be the link that forces her to rethink her relationship with Music. Therefore it can be assumed that the audience is not meant to experience the events of the movie from Music’s point of view. Instead, the audience is primed to take Zu’s perspective: Autistic people are outsiders and their worldviews are automatically othered, even when those autistic people are close to us and we love them deeply. A whimsical, colorful dance sequence in the trailer shows us how Music sees the world. A movie that wants us to understand and empathize with Music will hopefully go further, offering us more of Music's perspective on her world, how she feels, what she's thinking, and what's important to her. She will be more than just energetic musical numbers that remind us she's different; we'll have the ability to get to know her as a flawed, fully-developed character.