5 Simple Ways To Make The Workplace Better For Disabled Employees

There’s a decent chance that your workplace culture negatively assumes what a disabled person can and cannot achieve. Disabled people are just as capable of producing quality work as non-disabled people, and we should be trusted to do so. Doing away with assumptions calls for a fundamental unlearning of discriminatory biases that are held against disabled people. Confronting these biases only happens through exposure to authentic disability representation. If a desk job doesn’t require lifting weight, then it shouldn’t be on that job’s description. If a driver’s license is not essential to a role, then it shouldn’t be a barrier to employment. If it’s not necessary to present in meetings, then those who don’t feel comfortable doing so shouldn’t be penalized. The less judgmental an office is, the more everyone can feel at ease to be themselves.