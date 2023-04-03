Why I Advocate For Disability To Be Fun, Fly & Sexy — Just Like Me

I am single and my experiences dating have been very interesting. People I date love how funny I am, my ability to communicate, dress well and, you know, look cute. But then the reality hits them: but wait, she's disabled. I have to take care of her. I have to provide for her and I don't know if I'm ready to take on that level of responsibility. But I think, well, I was disabled the day they met me. We've been dating, we've been chillin, and they've helped me with my chair until all of a sudden they realize, Oh, this might actually be a problem and then they dip. Men know I'm a dope human being but they don't want to commit to me as my boyfriend, so instead they say they would love to be my best friend. They still want access to me, who I am, and what I do, but they don't want to take the responsibility to commit as a partner. I've literally been told to my face multiple times, “if it wasn't for the disability, being with you would be a no brainer.”