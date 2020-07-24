I’m Disabled & I Refuse To Be Your Inspiration

"People when they meet you, they expect you to tell them how you lost your vision and want to know your whole story; they would never do that to somebody else. That’s so personal, and for some people, you might be asking them to relive their trauma. People want to pick your brain about something very personal and want to be like, ‘Oh, that’s such an inspiration,’ but no, you just met that person. I also think that word, ‘inspiration,’ is really used incorrectly when it comes to people with disabilities. I was once taking the train from my house to West L.A. for an acting intensive for blind actors. I remember someone being like, ‘Oh, you’re such an inspiration. I can’t believe you’re taking the train by yourself, you’re so brave.’ I was like, No it’s not. It’s something we all do. If I never leave my house, what would get done? We’re doing the same thing you are. Let’s be inspiring for something really great, not something as simple as walking outside my house. It’s a word that gets thrown around too loosely to describe the disability community and it shouldn't come as a surprise to you when we’re just living our lives."