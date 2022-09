Why I’m Done Downplaying My Disability On Dating Apps

Because of experiences like this, I used to downplay my disability on my dating profile . When I’m in a photo or sitting, it’s not easy to identify that I have a disability unless I’m on my mobility scooter or I stand up and begin walking. I have the option to completely hide my cerebral palsy behind the screen. This is something I’m not necessarily proud of; however, I figured at the time that it would allow potential dates the chance to get to know me beyond the detail that makes me “different.” And anyway, everyone showcases the most attractive aspects of themselves on their profiles. Since men were telling me my disability was “unattractive,” I was only trying to appear more desirable.