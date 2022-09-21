Why I’m Done Downplaying My Disability On Dating Apps

Another time, I decided to disclose my disability before meeting my date in person. We eventually made it to date number four and even had a few open conversations about my disability that didn’t seem to bother him. But then I fell, walking outside of a restaurant. This happens every now and then so I got right back up with a smile on my face and reassured him that I was fine. After that date he ghosted me, and I blamed it on the fall. Later on, this helped me realize that I want to be with someone who can communicate how they’re feeling rather than someone who can’t have tough conversations.