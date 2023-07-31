6 Products That Chronically Ill & Disabled Editors Swear By

Do you have products that are absolute must-haves, as in as soon as it's done you'll repurchase? Well, as all chronically ill and disabled folks know, specific products are literally needed and make the difference between a good day and a painful, flare-up one. That's why to celebrate the last day of Disability Pride Month, some of our disabled and chronically ill editors from the Shopping team share what's inside their physical feel-good kit — whether that's TENS EMS Unit like the ones in PT or noise-canceling AirPods for sensory overload.
These are the items that we carry around everywhere or are always at hand, the ones we swear by and could easily recommend to anyone with fibromyalgia, polycystic ovary syndrome (POS), and another chronic illness. So, keep on reading to add these health essentials to cart — and get them as quickly as possible with Prime shipping, too. Plus, are you a disabled reader dying to give out your recommendations? Click through to our form and you might just end up in a future story.
"For PCOS, nothing helps my menstrual pain more than an electric heating pad. Unfortunately, I'm not allowed to have NSAIDs (Aleve, Advil, etc.), so when my pain gets uncontrollably bad (which happens a week out of every month), the only thing that helps my aching back/hips/abs is a heating pad. There are more portable options available out there, but this is my tried and true. It's a Band-Aid for chronic pain, but it's an excellent one." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"Other than my medications, this is the one thing that I need with me at all times. The recommendation of the Icy Hot Roll-On has been passed down from generation to generation (aka, from my dad to me), and it's one I have only strayed from once — other brands simply do not compare. Nothing hits better during a flare-up than the familiar coolness and warmth of this menthol on a stick." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"My PTSD comes with extreme bouts of depression and anxiety that can often make me nonfunctional, especially when it comes to preparing meals and feeding myself. In order to stay nourished, even when I feel incapable of anything else, I always make sure I have easy-access protein-heavy snacks on hand. My top three are Premier Protein bottled shakes (the latte flavor is unmatched), string cheese, and Quest protein chips. They're delicious, nutrition-rich, and require absolutely zero prep." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"When I was first diagnosed with fibromyalgia at 16 years old, I wore this pretty much every day when I went to school. Since then my symptoms have lessened and I didn't think I needed it anymore, so I stopped wearing it. Earlier this month, I decided to buy a new one when I saw it while I waited for my prescriptions at the pharmacy. And oh boy...I didn't know how much I missed it until I wore it again. It's insane how helpful and supportive it truly is." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"Sensory processing disorder is the last part of my combined illnesses, and it's the most disruptive to my daily life. It's a neurological disorder that affects how my brain processes sound, smell, taste, and touch. When it comes to being in an office, I'm especially sensitive to sound. Nothing helps more than noise-canceling headphones. I'm partial to my air pods because I don't like the way over-the-ear headphones squish my ears, but I really cannot get my work done without them." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"If you've ever been to physical therapy, you'll probably recognize this pain-relieving device. While not as hardcore and professional as the ones used in PT, this at-home version is good when I'm suffering from a flare-up or getting painful period cramps. It's especially helpful on those nights when nothing seems to work and I've tried it all — this is where the TENS unit with its electronic pulse massager comes in. Plus, for the price? I highly recommend it." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
