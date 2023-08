6 Products That Chronically Ill & Disabled Editors Swear By

These are the items that we carry around everywhere or are always at hand, the ones we swear by and could easily recommend to anyone with fibromyalgia polycystic ovary syndrome (POS), and another chronic illness. So, keep on reading to add these health essentials to cart — and get them as quickly as possible with Prime shipping, too. Plus, are you a disabled reader dying to give out your recommendations? Click through to our form and you might just end up in a future story.