6 Products That Chronically Ill & Disabled Editors Swear By

"When I was first diagnosed with fibromyalgia at 16 years old, I wore this pretty much every day when I went to school. Since then my symptoms have lessened and I didn't think I needed it anymore, so I stopped wearing it. Earlier this month, I decided to buy a new one when I saw it while I waited for my prescriptions at the pharmacy. And oh boy...I didn't know how much I missed it until I wore it again. It's insane how helpful and supportive it truly is." —Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer