Beauty Editors Get Acne Too: The 15 Products We Swear By

A few months ago, I had one of the worst breakouts of my life — and that's saying a lot, because I basically get one pimple a year, if that. (Not a brag, just a fact.) Nothing in my routine had changed, but my skin chose that week to have a full-blown tantrum for whatever reason. My face felt like it was spicy and in need of a little TLC because it was being overloaded. I already loved my other Face Stones to death, but I never saw a purpose for the Soothe in my routine, until this breakout. After two days of morning and night application, this tiny marshmallow-shaped moisturizer had me asking "Pimples, who?" It's designed for the most sensitive of skin, with deeply nourishing olive squalane, evening primrose, and peony oils making up the ingredients. This was almost like a glass of milk to my five-alarm skin, and it's become an instant staple in my routine.