“Normal” Never Worked For Disabled People — Why Would We Want To Return To It?

Disabled people are deeply concerned that all of the strides made in the past year will disappear now that many non-disabled people are moving on from the pandemic and “returning to normal.” The problem with that is “normal” doesn’t work for disabled folk, nor did it ever. When it comes to moving forward in a way that benefits all people, not just those who aren’t disabled, the greatest asset toward continued workplace accessibility will be collective memory. While it’s tempting to forget the horrors of the pandemic as mass vaccinations are underway, that can’t be allowed to happen—not at the expense of hundreds of thousands of lives. And the burden of remembering these tools of inclusion and implementing further changes accordingly can’t fall on disabled people. We have always blazed a path of innovation out of necessity, but everyone needs to invest in employment accessibility. The fewer obstacles there are to employ anyone who’s eager for a job, from the application phase forward, the better it is for all.

