My Disability Is Obvious In Job Interviews. Is That A Bad Thing?

The fact that I was even asked the question was a reminder that disclosure of disability is a double-edged sword. By nature, a job interview is about showing what you can do, and disability is usually viewed as a weakness. Of course, the risk of disclosing a disability during an interview is dependent on what the employer’s preconceived notions about disability are. The interviewer might make assumptions about your competence. And yet, waiting to disclose until you receive a job offer can also be tricky — employers may wonder why you waited and, worst-case scenario, might even doubt whether you’re “really” disabled. There’s a fine line between coming across as incapable of doing the job or “not disabled enough” to receive accommodations. Disclosure is closely connected with race and class, too, as poor disabled people of color are likely to face even more discrimination than their counterparts.

