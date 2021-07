My Disability Is Obvious In Job Interviews. Is That A Bad Thing?

Despite the ADA, it’s common within the disability community to be fearful of prejudice surrounding an open job. To combat a situation that might create a bias, many try to avoid revealing any information about a disability to employers — but this is much more complicated in practice. For example, if a hiring manager asks about a disability outright during an interview, like in my case, it’s on the candidate to decide how to respond. While it might be inappropriate and legally questionable for a prospective employer to ask this type of question, in the heat of the moment, it feels as though we have no choice but to disclose. We don’t want to come across as difficult or uncooperative, and thus less worthy of being hired. And we know that employment discrimination is often hard to prove.