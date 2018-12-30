Sweet Digs
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Pip Jolley shows off her multi-level East London flat — with a crazy good deal.
Minimalism might have taken over a few of our Instagram feeds, but IRL, sometimes more is just fine. Or at least, that's the case with Pip Jolley and her boyfriend, who filled their two-level Hoxton home with art, antiques, and shoes — his shoes, specifically. All 200 pairs.
It's a good thing, then, that their three-bedroom home is big enough to convert one bedroom into a massive walk-in closet, with an entire wall covered in Ikea bookshelves of sneakers. "I actually put Dan on a one-in, one-out basis," Jolley says.
Still, there's not much to complain about. Jolley was given free reign in several parts of the space, with a few pointers (i.e. "Miami Vice" in the bedroom, complete with a "naughty gallery wall," and a vintage record player that doesn't quite work). The resulting space is part-industrial, part-vintage, and all personal.
"When I'm decorating a room I always make a Pinterest board and gather inspiration from all over to get a vibe," Jolley says. "Decorating your home is a journey and it will mean so much more to you if you can tell a story behind each piece. I don't think I have any rules, if you love it you can always make it work. Eclectic homes are always the best."
Look inside Pip's home in the video above.
