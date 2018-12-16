I Live In A 2-Bedroom In Harlem — Here's How Much I Pay In Rent

"My big tip is a combination of many tips. Don’t be afraid to commit to an idea and really have a thought about what you want the space to look like. And then add in your personal things to dress up that idea. So I’m in no way hating on an apartment that’s so personal with knick knacks and photos and things everywhere. That’s great. It’s just totally not my vibe. I think sometimes I’m afraid that my place doesn’t look as home-y because I don’t have a ton of pictures everywhere of my friends. I have pictures in personal areas. I have some pictures in my closet that only I see. Because they’re kind of for me. So having an idea and going for it and keeping your personal things where you want them and not being afraid to put them out if you need to. Like tastefully or having a private, personal corner room or space that’s just for you and it’s a nice little secret because it’s good to keep yourself entertained in your own space."