Sweet Digs
My One-Bedroom In Brooklyn Costs $2,700 —Here's How Big It Is

One world traveler settles in Brooklyn. Here's how she made her apartment her home.

See more about this Episode
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 28-year-old Asya Varetsa shows off her apartment-slash-workspace.
The first time Asya Varetsa moved to New York City, she was placed in the middle of Manhattan. Coming from Los Angeles, this was a shock. "Los Angeles was chill and covered with plants," she says, "but there every time I walked with my dog, there would be crowds of tourists and people trying to push away my dog."
So when Varetsa was drawn back to New York with her boyfriend a second time, she sought out a quiet neighborhood in Brooklyn, close to parks and away from crowds. "We needed to find an apartment in two weeks, and we didn't have a lot of time," she says. But they lucked out with this gem of a one-bedroom, and got around to decorating. Luckily, with years of picking up and moving, bopping from country to country, she had a few tricks up her sleeve to make the space feel homey.
Watch her video tour above, then read on to learn more about her decorating aesthetic.
Shop This
Ikea
Soderhamn Three-seat Section, Isefall Natural
$499.00
Bloomscape
Kimberly Queen Fern
$65.00
Christopher Knight Home
Pearcy Faux Fur Sheep Ottoman
$59.98
Can you talk a little bit more about how you found the space?
"We just used StreetEasy; all our friends recommended it. But both me and my boyfriend, we didn't have a credit score and my experience before when living in Los Angeles was you met with your landlord, you're like, 'Hey, I'm a normal person,' and they say, 'Yeah you seem normal, the apartment is yours.' In New York, we paid a lot when we first moved here. We needed to get a guarantor, but we got it through an agency where we paid one month's rent to this agency, and that's it. Then we put a deposit for the last month and the first month. Luckily for us, we didn't have to pay for a broker's fee, but I never did the guarantor thing before. Next time, I'm going to be super prepared."
It seems like you move around a lot.
"I've gotten used to traveling around. When I stay in one place for more than 3 months, I feel a little bit anxious, like I need to go somewhere."
Does that affect where you buy your furniture and decorate?
"We go to Ikea a lot. It's the place where you might not sleep there for a long time so you might not want to invest a lot into the furniture. Ikea is a nice compromise. I do a lot of Muji for things for the bathroom, small decorations or organizing things for the apartment. And you can find a lot of cool stuff on Amazon."
What are your decorating rules?
"The rule is keep it simple. But we do like colors; we have yellow lamps and a pink couch, which I was really surprised when my boyfriend chose it. I feel like New York is a grey city, so when you’re in your apartment you want to have some color in there."
Tour A One Bedroom Apartment In Brooklyn
written by Jessica Chou
HomeHome ToursHome & Decor
Released on January 13, 2019
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Sweet Digs VR
I Live In A 2-Bedroom In Harlem — Here's How Much I Pay In Rent
Our Rent-Stabilized Apartment Costs $2,500 A Month — & The Bedroom Doesn't Have A Window
Now Playing
My One-Bedroom In Brooklyn Costs $2,700 —Here's How Big It Is
How I Share A Tiny NYC Studio With My S.O.
I Live In East London — & This Is What My Flat Looks Like
I Pay $3,775 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In The West Village
I Pay $2,900 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In Long Island City

Related Content

R29 Original Series