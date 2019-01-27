"The first thing that drew me to this apartment was how much light it had in the pictures. That was one of my biggest criteria that I need to have a lot of windows. I can’t live in one of those New York City apartments that’s in the corner facing the back. It’s really big and the price is great but when I went to meet the landlord, because it’s a rent-stabilized building there were no in-between people and I just really hit it off with her. She’s an amazing person. Like we basically hung out for the entire hour talking about art while I waited for Ryan to come and see the apartment. And I think she kind of saw me as her daughter or something because her daughter actually lives below us and is about the same age. So I think it’s the first real estate experience in New York where I didn’t feel like I was getting scammed or ripped off or being treated in the typical way that you would be treated while renting an apartment in New York. "