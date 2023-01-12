A Lesson In (Very) Colorful Home Decor With Kalianna Carpenter

However, Carpenter largely relies on her own imagination and DIY skills to bring her creative vision to life. “About 90% of my furniture is thrifted — I actually can't think of the last time I spent more than $100 on a piece of furniture,” she says. “For example, my wavy table in my studio is a table that I got for about $80. And it's been repainted and refinished more times than I can count, which ends up saving me so much money to just be able to repaint and redesign my furniture to match whatever I'm in the mood for at the time."