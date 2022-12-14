Inside An NYC-Based Mural Artist’s Eclectic Brooklyn Apartment

"Every home I’ve lived in becomes a creative outlet for me," Maggie Antalek, a Brooklyn-based mural artist and content creator tells us in our latest episode of Sweet Digs. "As a mural artist, each home is a portfolio piece for me, and a true reflection of my style and personality. It’s essential for me to work in an environment that helps me be creative, so making my home warm, welcoming, and bright was everything I needed to keep inspiring my work each day."
As we walk through Antalek's sun-soaked one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment (for which she pays $1800 a month in rent), one thing is immediately clear: Color, personality, and warmth radiate from nearly every square inch of her space. From a bold mural in the living and dining space to a cozy rug (a rare find sourced during a trip to Morocco), Antalek has truly made her apartment her own — an impressive feat, considering this longtime renter spent nearly a decade in NYC without so much as hanging up a framed photo.
While Antalek's walls are covered in original artwork, not all of us are lucky enough to have a chill landlord who doesn't mind repainting post-lease. Luckily, Antalek also swears by rental-friendly fixings like removable wallpaper from Spoonflower and portable wardrobe units from IKEA, both of which will ensure that you get your security deposit back upon moving out. "I wanted to make sure the closet was still super cute and not a big eye sore, so I spent a lot of time making sure that the inside was color-coded and gorgeous," Antalek explains. "I put extra peel-and-stick wallpaper from Spoonflower and even added some mirrors on the inside. Even though it was a splurge, it was definitely worth it; moving into an apartment with no closets was definitely a challenge for me since I have a lot of stuff, including clothes and supplies for my business."
As we move into the bedroom and bathroom, Antalek's signature eclectic style gives way to a comparatively more subdued color palette of neutrals punctuated by pops of tranquil blue and marigold. Small upgrades like refillable bottles for hand soap and face wash make a big difference in terms of maintaining a clean aesthetic visually, while also encouraging more sustainable consumption of single-use plastic.
"I would describe my personal home style as lively, eclectic, and colorful."
maggie antalek
"The kitchen was the biggest DIY project of the entire apartment," says Antalek, who used protective layers of white contact paper to transform mismatched wooden cabinets to a pristine blanc. A cozy nook above the stove bursts with personality (again, thanks to the powers of peel-and-stick wallpaper!), and becomes a perfect spot for spices, cookbooks, rolling pins, and other handy kitchen essentials.
Shop home items inspired by Antalek's warm, colorful Brooklyn apartment above, and keep scrolling to watch the full Sweet Digs episode.
