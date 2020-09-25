We Spent $40,000 To Live In A Solar-Powered Van

Despite being not much bigger than your average garden shed, the couple’s space is warm and inviting — thanks in part to bright white paneling and their keen eye for nostalgic travel-inspired design details. While the van itself is certainly replete with creature comforts, the appeal of the vehicular lifestyle is really more about what’s outside the car than in it. This is exemplified by the solar-paneled roof: “On a sunny day, we can lounge up here and catch some rays,” explains Bec. “And on a nice clear night, we can watch the stars,” adds Eamon. “It’s actually my favorite part of the van.”