Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Living Room Ideas
Home
An Expert Guide To Affordable Art
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Living Room Ideas
Home
The Best Small-Space Furniture Buys For Under $150
Elizabeth Buxton
May 14, 2019
Home
Drew Barrymore's Affordable New Home Line For Walmart Is
Everything
Elizabeth Buxton
Mar 28, 2019
Home
The Genius Storage Furniture You’d Love Even If It Didn’t Hold A Thing
Elizabeth Buxton
Feb 27, 2019
Home
The Best Loveseats — According To Small-Space Dwellers
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Download These Apps If You're Struggling To Furnish & Decora...
Just because you can't afford to hire a professional interior designer doesn't mean you have to go it alone when it comes to helping your home live its
by
Refinery29
Home
Under $30 Throw Pillows To Affordably Restyle Your Space
Total home makeovers don't fall high on our priority lists, especially where finances are concerned. When furniture overhauls are out of budget and the
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
14 Genius Ways To Stylishly Divide A Room
Unless you live in an expansive mansion, spaciously-mindful homes are tough to come by. For us, living looks more like a cramped studios or oddly laid out
by
Elizabeth Buxton
TV Shows
Why You Need To Watch
Instant Hotel
This Instant
As most fans know, reality TV can be split up into several different categories. There are home renovations shows, competition shows, and shows that
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
The Biggest Steals From Wayfair's Long Weekend Sale
Our holiday weekend plans either consist of switching off our alarms to sleep in, or setting our alarms to sale shop — and with Monday, February 18 on
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Target Home
Target's New Collection Couldn't Have Come At A Better ...
We're in the latter part of winter, which means we've been dealing with short days and long nights for quite a while now. Though we only have a few more
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Spring Isn't Here, But Urban Outfitters' Dreamy New Hom...
On Saturday, February 2 a groundhog by the name of Punxsutawney Phil crawled out before a frozen crowd of onlookers at Gobbler's Knob to reveal his
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Stylish & Affordable Statement Rugs With Bohemian Flair
Rug shopping is one of those decidedly adult tasks that we simultaneously dread and take pride in. Rugs can range from wildly expensive to suspiciously
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Ikea Home
The 14 Most Vibrant Pieces From Ikea's Colorful New Collection
Normally, the month of February doesn't involve much color. There are mostly gray skies with the occasional swatch of white making an appearance in the
by
Olivia Harrison
Anthropologie
11 Items From Anthropologie's Spring Home Collection That Wi...
That nasty polar vortex that's currently sweeping across the nation has people all over stuck indoors, and while most of us are happy to not be outside
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Organization
The Go-To Home Organization Hacks That Keep Us Centered
Balancing our work, social, and personal lives can be a chaotic daily struggle. So when we come home for our nightly recharge, a clean and organized space
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Top Buys From Wayfair's Holiday Sale — According To Revi...
November ended, but December's brought with it an entirely new lineup of simmering holiday sales. As we countdown to the new year, we'll still be able to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
29 Home Gifts Under $29 For Effortless Holiday Shopping
Bigger, more expensive home buys (like furniture) might be apartment essentials, but they aren't exactly what pulls a space together; it's the small
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
The Best Buys From Wayfair's Cyber Week Blowout
It's holiday sale season — and lucky for us Wayfair is still slashing prices on a wide selection of big home buys across the site. The company
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Jonathan Adler's Exclusive Amazon Home Line Is Now On Sale
There are few things we find more thrilling than absolutely on-point home collaborations that take elevated brands to accessible and affordable levels —
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
The Best Big Steals From Wayfair's Holiday Home Sale
November is here, which means one thing and one thing only: it's officially holiday season, baby. Aside from forced family bonding, back-to-back feasts,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
Our Dream Home Pieces Are All On Sale Right Now At Anthropologie
With the holidays glittering in our sights, we have sales on the brain — and Anthropologie is heating up the big bargain-shopping scene. The stylish
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
29 Candles To Buy Anyone On Your Holiday Gift-List
We're ready to go to bat with a bold shopping statement: Candles are the ideal holiday gift for anyone on our lists this season. Whether used as artful
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Love Succulents But Lack A Green Thumb? Try These Trendy Home Acc...
We, along with the rest of the millennial population, are succulent-obsessed. The trendy plants are an affordable luxury that wield tiny powers. Namely,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Hearth & Hand's New Target Home Release Is Holiday Magic
Hello, November, it's me the Holidays. Halloween marked the end to spooky fall and the start to the festive af season ahead...Beginning as the clock
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Amazon's New Home Line Isn't Trendy — & That's Why...
With October at its end, we're prepping to swing into the holidays and embrace the oncoming chill with seasonal swagger — from head to home. Amazon's
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
The Pumpkin-Decorating Trend You'll Be Seeing Everywhere Thi...
With Halloween a little over a week away and Thanksgiving soon after, it's time to think about how you're going to decorate your home with a festive fall
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Shop The Freshest Home Finds On Sale Today
We love a good sale. Which is why we’re always on the prowl for a worthy steal — a.k.a. ones that make you feel like a champion shopper, slaying style
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Target
Target's Fall Home Line Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
Just because we aren't hitting up Target this fall for back-to-school supplies, doesn't mean an equally exciting adult version of the annual shopping
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
These 11 Fall Home Goods Have PSE (Pumpkin Spice Energy)
Pumpkin spice is a divisive seasonal flavor. While its lovers anxiously await the limited edition product parade, haters make plans to keep the orange
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
10 Cloud-Like Blankets & Throws To Wrap Up In This Fall
While some christen fall "sweater weather," we consider it the season of cozy throws. As soon as summer ends, we're scrambling to light up a spicy-scented
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted