11 Items From Anthropologie's Spring Home Collection That Will Warm Up Any Space

That nasty polar vortex that's currently sweeping across the nation has people all over stuck indoors, and while most of us are happy to not be outside enduring the freezing-cold temperatures, even the warmth of our homes can feel a little dreary this time of year. With Anthropologie's new spring home line, however, these spaces we're pretty much bound to for the remaining months of winter can get a pleasant refresh.
Anthropologie's 2019 spring home collection, which officially launched today, is all about "the life within" and is focused on allowing shoppers to express themselves through the spaces they live in. The collection includes pieces that have a more airy, natural aesthetic as well as items that are rich in color, pattern, and texture. Buys from both categories, whether it's a rustic rattan bookcase or an eye-popping, floral green swivel chairs, conjure the fresh energy of long leisurely afternoons spent outside during much more mild weather than many of us are experiencing IRL at the moment.
Ahead, you'll find 11 pieces from the new "Life Within" collection that will snap you and your spaces out of that winter funk. And, the best part is, all of them are available to order online, so you won't have to step foot outside in order to bring spring into your home.
