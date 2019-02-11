Target's New Collection Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time

We're in the latter part of winter, which means we've been dealing with short days and long nights for quite a while now. Though we only have a few more weeks of darkness and dreary weather, this is the point in winter when we need the most help. That's why Target's newest collection couldn't have come at a better time. Today, the retail chain released a collaboration between Project 62 and designer Leanne Ford, and it's all about light.
According to Leanne Ford, who co-hosts HGTV's Restored by the Fords, "Lighting is everything. It's one of the most important elements in a space, if not the most important." Now, having the first few months of winter behind us, we understand that more than ever, but Ford says that the light you bring into your space can go beyond just utility. "If you pick the right piece, it doubles as a work of art," she explains. Every piece in her new collaboration with Project 62 proves just that.
The items in Ford's new lighting collection bring the brightness but also look like they could have been plucked from a super-cool museum. Her designs run the gamut from rustic to modern, so there's light for every home that needs to be pulled from the clutches of winter.
Take a look ahead to see all the items in the collection.
