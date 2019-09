Target's New Collection Couldn't Have Come At A Better Time

According to Leanne Ford, who co-hosts HGTV's Restored by the Fords , "Lighting is everything. It's one of the most important elements in a space, if not the most important." Now, having the first few months of winter behind us, we understand that more than ever, but Ford says that the light you bring into your space can go beyond just utility. "If you pick the right piece, it doubles as a work of art," she explains. Every piece in her new collaboration with Project 62 proves just that.