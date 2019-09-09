If the memories from your hormonally charged teenage years are anything like ours, they involve velour track suits, dial-up internet, and hours spent on AIM chatting to the same friends you'd just spent the day with at school. Bedrooms were a sanctuary of privacy where no wall was left uncovered by post-Titanic Leonardo DiCaprio posters and artwork from the Destiny’s Child Survivor album. While your surroundings have probably changed since then, your walls can still be that canvas for personal expression — now with a little less angst and a lot more artistic vision.
Whether you're currently in your first apartment, bunking with roomies, or you're settled in a more permanent situation, it’s always a good idea to give your space a touch of personality that speaks to your interests and style. While we recommend buying things like a house plant to breathe life into your home and nifty storage sets to stay organized, we also suggest investing in wall art to really make the place your own. For contemporary aesthetic enthusiasts, consider an abstract print that can easily be mounted on the wall. If you’ve got more of a free-spirited approach to interior design, macramé details can be added above your sofa or reading nook for a dreamy boho vibe. You can even recycle an old poster by dressing it up in a simple, sleek frame (it's time to step away from the Blu Tack — you've got this).
The best part about this category of home decor is that being creative doesn’t always have to be costly, and we have a roundup of cheap prints, hangings, and other artwork to prove it. Ahead, discover all kinds of suggestions to transform your walls.
The best part about this category of home decor is that being creative doesn’t always have to be costly, and we have a roundup of cheap prints, hangings, and other artwork to prove it. Ahead, discover all kinds of suggestions to transform your walls.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17
Fran Rodriguez Holy Night Art Print
When you think of Urban Outfitters, trendy dresses, accessories, and furnishing probably come to mind. But dig a little bit deeper and you'll find that it's also an inspiring resource for interesting wall decals, artwork, and prints. Case in point: This pretty-meets-psychedelic image on archival, cotton-pressed paper that'll bring your room to new levels of cool.
2 of 17
Verishop “Breakfast In Bed” Print
If you aren’t already familiar with Verishop, let us introduce you. The e-commerce platform is a beautifully curated site featuring the best in home, wardrobe, beauty, and beyond, and we’ve got our eye on their stunning decorative accents. This abstract framed print by Spacey Studios is made for the kitchen or dining room, and we're very into the fact that a portion of your purchase will help fund underprivileged art students.
Advertisement
3 of 17
NuWallpaper Peel & Stick Wallpaper
Look no further than Amazon for limitless interior design ideas. Get inspired to get creative and test out a bold wallpaper without worrying that it won't end up working out the way you envisioned. This one is as easy to apply as it is to remove so you can really test the boundaries of style.
4 of 17
Mkono Hanging Star Photo Display
Also on Amazon, a hanging wooden garland that brings a personal touch to your living environment by allowing for you to attach and display photo and prints.
5 of 17
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Poster Print
We can't talk decorating inspo without referencing Etsy, the ultimate marketplace for all things vintage, handmade, and/or crafty. For a colorful homage to your favorite feminist icon, check out this collection of graphic prints featuring everyone from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Maya Angelou.
6 of 17
Minted Desert Oasis Print
Minted Desert Oasis Print
You probably know Minted as the go-to destination for stationery and cards, but you’ll definitely want to check out their art selection too. The site even hosted a design challenge, and this vivid Las Vegas print is one of the winners. The price doesn’t include a frame, which we recommend tacking on to your purchase for a refined finish to the image.
Shop This
7 of 17
Threshold Wood Letter Board
For wall art that makes a statement (literally), go for this solid wood letter board. It has plastic letters that slide easily into the grooves of the board so you can share a message, motivational quote, even a note for guests. Plus, stick around on Target's website and find everything from metal wall pieces and photographs to add to your cart.
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 17
Society6 Leopard Race Wall Tapestry
A lightweight wall tapestry is an easy way to brighten your space, and Society6 is a great resource for finding plenty of options at a reasonable price point. Plus, a tapestry can double as a tablecloth or picnic blanket so you’re really making the most of this special purchase.
9 of 17
Drew Barrymore Flower Kids Flamingo Party Wall Art
Ok, here’s a major pro tip for you: Drew Barrymore’s selection of colorful kids prints is actually a treasure trove of totally fun and adult-friendly wall art. Because who doesn’t want to scoop up a Flamingo Party print for their home?
10 of 17
Anthropologie Fringed Basket Wall Art
We love anything and everything from Anthropologie’s home & furniture section, and its collection of wall art is no exception. They’ve got plenty of bohemian-cool, handcrafted decor items including this fringed basket situation that's made to be mounted on the wall.
11 of 17
Rivet Contemporary Print On Canvas
If you're into a more contemporary aesthetic, this abstract canvas print has gold detailing that'll pop no matter where you hang it.
Shop This
12 of 17
Quail Ceramics Lion Wall Vase
Amara has over 250 designer brands for home decor, so you can count on finding inspiring and unexpected wall art. For one of its mightier options, consider a unique, hand-painted wall vase that can hold anything from flowers to pens.
Shop This
Advertisement
13 of 17
A Pretty Pick IV By Sydney Edmunds Wall Art
Succulents look great on your desk or windowsill, so why not on your wall, too? You’ll find plenty of clever prints, framed photos, and artwork on World Market like this prickly number by artist Sydney Edmunds.
14 of 17
H&M Mirror With Fringe
Think outside the box with a mirror that doubles as wall décor. This H&M option has a narrow metal frame with a fabric fringe along the edge that's as practical as it is pretty.
Shop This
15 of 17
Kirkland’s Dolly Parton Framed Canvas Print
If you’re a Dolly Parton fan, stop what you're doing and go check out her new venture with Kirland’s to commemorate 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. This image of Parton from a performance at the Ryman Auditorium is our favorite from the collection of canvases.
16 of 17
Saatchi Art Sunday Stroller Photograph
As one of the most recognized online art galleries, Saatchi Art offers a wide range of high-quality pieces. While most of what’s on there isn’t cheap, there are a handful of stellar prints like this photo by Skip Hunt for under $150.
17 of 17
Lulu & Georgia Pia Wall Hanging
If you're aiming for a boho-chic vibe, add a macramé accent to your wall. This fringed wall hanging brings a certain coziness to your space.
Advertisement