Whether you're currently in your first apartment , bunking with roomies, or you're settled in a more permanent situation, it’s always a good idea to give your space a touch of personality that speaks to your interests and style. While we recommend buying things like a house plant to breathe life into your home and nifty storage sets to stay organized, we also suggest investing in wall art to really make the place your own. For contemporary aesthetic enthusiasts, consider an abstract print that can easily be mounted on the wall. If you’ve got more of a free-spirited approach to interior design, macramé details can be added above your sofa or reading nook for a dreamy boho vibe. You can even recycle an old poster by dressing it up in a simple, sleek frame (it's time to step away from the Blu Tack — you've got this).The best part about this category of home decor is that being creative doesn’t always have to be costly, and we have a roundup of cheap prints, hangings, and other artwork to prove it. Ahead, discover all kinds of suggestions to transform your walls.