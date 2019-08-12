Your One-Stop Shop For A Dreamy Boho Home

Deriving from bohemian, boho was once synonymous with carefree and unconventional lifestyles. Today, it's used popularly as a descriptor for styles that encapsulate the free-spirited essence aesthetically. Although fluid and tricky to define, its look can be described as anything that feels handcrafted, unique, or eclectic — making it an ideal decor style for layering, blending, and elevating any space (from minimalist to maximalist).
Whether a boho beginner or a lifelong devotee, we've hunted down the dreamiest styles to take your conventional living space to effortless levels of carefree. There's everything from smaller macrame accents to larger woven pieces, patterned bedding to fringed bath essentials, and sloth to elephant-shaped storage solutions. Ahead, your one-stop shopping destination for a home that's brimming with free-spirited charm.
