Your One-Stop Shop For A Dreamy Boho Home

Deriving from bohemian, boho was once synonymous with carefree and unconventional lifestyles. Today, it's used popularly as a descriptor for styles that encapsulate the free-spirited essence aesthetically. Although fluid and tricky to define, its look can be described as anything that feels handcrafted, unique, or eclectic — making it an ideal decor style for layering, blending, and elevating any space (from minimalist to maximalist).