Pulp Fiction To Pink Floyd — How Our Cliché College Dorm Room Posters Defined Us

For example: All my stoner friends at the University of Rochester (way back in 2008) had Bob Marley posters and tapestries that pleasantly billowed in the slightest breeze. The group of pretty, cliquey girls who let me pregame with them a couple of times all had posters of Johnny Depp and Jack Johnson, contrasted with thousands of photos of their friends from high school, plastered together into a reminder of how much fun they were. The chill older girls in my sorority had Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin and David Bowie. Some frat houses had pictures of bikini models; the more hardcore ones opted for pictures of women who were just straight-up naked. According to AllPosters.com , among the most popular posters for college students are Vincent Van Gogh’s Almost Branches in Bloom, Caddyshack, and a picture of a model in a tennis outfit, lifting up one side of her skirt to reveal her buttcheeks. Sounds about right to me.