Pulp Fiction To Pink Floyd — How Our Cliché College Dorm Room Posters Defined Us

In my own freshman dorm room I tried to cultivate a deliberate contrast between what I thought of as the fashion-y side of my personality (represented via collages of arty images from Vogue and Interview) with what I hoped might be perceived as a bohemian, rock and roll sensibility (I actually purchased and displayed a poster that said “Hippies Always Welcome,” and I am very ashamed to admit it). To seem extra edgy, I positioned several black-and-white, topless photos of Kate Moss near the entrance to the room. Once I started taking art history classes, I invested in a huge poster of Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss. No one bothered to tell me that this was probably the most cliché of all the canonical paintings I could have selected.