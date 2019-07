Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler

Fans of this Insignia mini-fridge like that it's specifically made for beverages. That means it's the perfect fit for beer-, canned wine -, and spiked seltzer-drinkers . Of course, it can also be used for chic non-alcoholic drinks that are crying out to be displayed.4.7 out of 5 stars and 535 reviews on BestBuy.com "Purchased this unit on April 18, 2019, to replace a 25-year-old compact refrigerator that was so noisy. It still kept things cold, but when running, it would nearly wake the dead. Plus, it was just ugly. The new fridge is a bit larger than the old one. It also has an internal light that's a welcomed addition. But, what its best feature is, is how quiet it is while running. It also looks much better than the old one. The old one was white — stood out like a sore thumb next to my bar. The black case and stainless steel front with the clear glass looks modern and fits the decor. The pricing was very good because I hit a sale while it was $100 off. Bottom line is no regrets and would purchase it again." — Dave, BestBuy.com Reviewer