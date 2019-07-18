Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
In most cases, moving your entire world — clothes, books, furniture, decor, appliances, and more — into a single small room that you most likely have to share with another person means downsizing. Dorm room living often requires leaving behind some of that stuff and buying new more miniature versions of others. Perhaps most important among those new petite possessions in a mini-fridge.
Since the mini-fridge is a staple of dorm rooms, cramped college apartments, and even some post-grad pads, we tracked down the top-rated compact refrigerators from several different online retailers. Ahead, find the fridges as well as reviews and details about what makes each the best buys before back-to-school season begins.
hOmeLabs 3.3-Cubic-F00t Under-Counter Refrigerator
Fans of this hOmeLabs mini-fridge like just how much it can hold. It may be small enough to fit under most countertops, but it packs a punch with inside storage space.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 89 reviews on Amazon
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "Love this fridge. Perfect size for my office. Also would be perfect for a dorm room or upstairs extra refrigerator. Unlike the mini-fridge I had in college that barely had room for a six-inch sub sandwich and soda, this refrigerator has a plethora of space for whatever I can think of putting in such as sodas, yogurt, fruit, sandwiches. If you are looking for a mini-fridge that's not tiny but has tons of space and gives you a lot of bang for your buck, this may be the perfect choice for you!!" — Christian Corthier, Amazon Reviewer
Whirlpool 3.1-Cubic-Foot Mini-Refrigerator
Fans of this Whirlpool mini-fridge like that it offers separate space for frozen items. With two doors, the frozen foods actually stay frozen.
The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 133 reviews on Target.com
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "I am very happy with this mini-refrigerator. I ordered it as a replacement for one that I had in my travel trailer. I very much like the two doors, one for frozen items and the other for refrigerated items. I also received it one day earlier than the predetermined date it was scheduled to arrive." — Art, Target.com Reviewer
Magic Chef 1.7-Cubic-Foot Mini-Fridge
Fans of Magic Chef mini-fridge like that it's extra compact. They also like that it has seven different coolness settings, so food and beverages stay at the exact right temperature.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 158 reviews on HomeDepot.com
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "I shopped around for months and this was the best buy out there... Quiet motor and the cold settings go from 1 to 7. When it is set to 7, it gets my drinks slushy cold — be careful if you have sodas or beers in there, it might not be good to have it set that high. Downside was the little 'butter dish' that is built into the door. It doesn't really serve any purpose as it is too small to hold anything — maybe a snickers bar? — a waste of precious real estate. Drinks cool quickly. — Trixiemonoxide, HomeDepot.com Reviewer
Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler
Fans of this Insignia mini-fridge like that it's specifically made for beverages. That means it's the perfect fit for beer-, canned wine-, and spiked seltzer-drinkers. Of course, it can also be used for chic non-alcoholic drinks that are crying out to be displayed.
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 535 reviews on BestBuy.com
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "Purchased this unit on April 18, 2019, to replace a 25-year-old compact refrigerator that was so noisy. It still kept things cold, but when running, it would nearly wake the dead. Plus, it was just ugly. The new fridge is a bit larger than the old one. It also has an internal light that's a welcomed addition. But, what its best feature is, is how quiet it is while running. It also looks much better than the old one. The old one was white — stood out like a sore thumb next to my bar. The black case and stainless steel front with the clear glass looks modern and fits the decor. The pricing was very good because I hit a sale while it was $100 off. Bottom line is no regrets and would purchase it again." — Dave, BestBuy.com Reviewer
Daweoo 2.8-Cubic-Foot Retro Mini-Fridge
Fans of this Daweoo mini-fridge like the way it looks, which comes as no surprise given its cutesy vintage aesthetic. Even for those who truly believe it's what's on the inside that really counts, this fridge's drawers and door storage don't disappoint.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 7 reviews on Walmart.com
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "This compact refrigerator is perfect for a bedroom or small kitchen! I've had a hard time finding cute mini-fridges, but this one is perfect. This compact fridge even has a drawer to keep fresh produce as well as a little pull out drawer at the top. The inside door is also great because you can fit tall bottles on the bottom row and shorter bottles/cans on the top. There are also little pads on the feet of the mini-fridge so you can set it on top of a table/dresser if you don't have floor space. Definitely recommend this mint green compact fridge! Also has been extremely easy to clean both the inside and outside of the fridge." — AK12, Walmart.com Reviewer
Haier 2.7-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Mini-Fridge
Fans of this Haier mini-fridge like its low price. But affordability isn't all this fridge has to offer. It also has plenty of storage space, and most importantly, it keeps food and drinks cool.
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 75 reviews on Lowes.com
Refrigeration Fanatics Say: "This is the perfect little fridge to have in your workshop, hobby room, or wherever you want to keep things nice and cool and close at hand. Easy to use — plug it in, it cools down quickly and keeps whatever I put in nice and cool — drinks, snacks, whatever. Room for a couple TV dinners in the freezer compartment as well. Takes up practically no space, can put it just about anywhere. Great values for the price as well.
