How To Have Great Sex In College Dorm Rooms (Without Annoying Your Roommate)

Set some ground rules

Listen, there's no way to get through dorm room sex totally unscathed. If you think you can have all kinds of sex whenever you want and never have to speak a word about your sexcapades to your roommate, think again. "I encourage young adults entering or going back to college to be candid with their roommates about rules around 'sleepovers,'" says Grinonneau-Denton.That means you're going to have to talk about sex, and make some compromises with your new roommate. When is okay to have sex in the room? When is it not okay? How often is it okay? Should you have a heads-up signal for when things happen spontaneously? These are just a few of the questions you should answer. "Each roommate may have different expectations and be comfortable with different things, so it is important to be open to discussing different boundaries," Grinonneau-Denton says. "Those who make it work tend to give their roomie a heads up so an exit strategy can be made and their roommate has somewhere to crash."