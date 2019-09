It's important, of course, to remember that your sexual history has no hold over your worth. So you don't need to feel ashamed of your first few (probably awkward) college hookups. But when college starts, lots of people make sexual choices they look back on later and say, "What the hell was I thinking?" Typically, being away at college is the first time that someone is free of their parents' prying eyes, and that freedom to have sex whenever you want with whoever you want makes it easy to hookup with people you don't find that amazing. So what if you had sex with the frat boy who hooks up with all the freshmen, or you went home with a guy from orientation who came before you even got your clothes off, or you and that woman from Chem lab fumbled your way through awkward sex and never talked again? You don't have to add any of those experiences to your sex number (if you even bother to keep a sex tally, at all ). Feel free to think of your sex number like a greatest hits album; only the most fun, adventurous, or educational experiences get to make the cut.