At their best, one-night stands can be exciting, liberating, and intimate, all in one go. But, like anything that involves sex with another person, they can also be awkward, regrettable, and/or forgettable. And if you've never had one, they can seem daunting. After all, there's really no handbook for one-night trysts.
But while there aren't official guidelines on how to have a great one-night stand, there are certain things you may want to keep in mind. (For starters: Always practice safe sex.)
So, to get you going, we asked 30 Refinery29 employees and readers (who are all self-proclaimed one-night stand enthusiasts) for their tips on how to successfully navigate a one-night stand. From what to pack to how to handle the morning after, we've covered it all. Take a look at what they had to say, and feel free to comment with some of your own tips.
And remember: Sex isn't one-size-fits-all, so these tips aren't gospel — these are just 30 people's opinions based on their personal experiences, so you do you.
The gap between what we learned in sex ed and what we're learning through sexual experience is big — way too big. So we're helping to connect those dots by talking about the realities of sex, from how it's done to how to make sure it's consensual, safe, healthy, and pleasurable all at once. Check out more here.
"I am a terrible sleeper, so I always bring one of my sleeping pills with me when I go out in case I want to sleep there without acting like an insomniac."
Ed note: This isn't necessarily health advice we'd recommend, but like we said, you do you.
"Don't think too much about insecurities that you may have. Your partner doesn't really care that you have cellulite, or any other 'flaws.' Just let go of everything and have a fun time. Sex will be awkward if you think about how your body looks from your partner's eyes. So don't think too much and just have fun (and don't forget condoms)."
"Don't overthink it. When entering into any sexual relationship, I have a tendency to overthink what I want. Do I try being overly flirty, really blunt, or just pretend like I do this all the time and it's nothing?
"Just relax, do what you're comfortable with, and when it's over, you can be happy with your decision, instead of wondering 'what if?' all night long."
"Be firm with your boundaries. Do not have a one-night stand if you are not comfortable with the idea. Make sure to use a condom to prevent STIs! If you want to stay the night, stay the night. Don't rush out in the morning without saying goodbye. If you don't want to keep in contact, be clear. Have fun, but be safe as well."
