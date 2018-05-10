11 People Spill About Their First Time Having Sex

Taboo

About

It’s true we have freedom of speech, but sometimes, certain topics feel impossible to talk about. Think: going commando or braless, losing your virginity, and yes, even pooping in public. And usually, these subjects are pretty common to everyone. But they’re kept pretty hush-hush thanks to their tainted reputations — until now. Because it’s time we had the candid conversations, we’re shedding light on all of your most natural and human affairs — loud and proud, and one taboo at a time.