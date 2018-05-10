Taboo
11 People On If — & When — They Ever Go Commando

Refinery29 gets candid about going commando, abolishing the stereotype one panty (or lack-thereof) at a time.

Granny panties, thongs, boxers, hipsters, briefs. Your underwear options seem endless. Which feels fitting, since you wear them 24/7... or do you? Apparently, not as much as you may think — because going commando isn’t all that infrequent.
Though we’re trained to wear them from the get-go, there’s a list of reasons people ditch them. Some people like to give their more sensitive areas some space to breathe; others find ditching undies liberating and comfortable. And sometimes, it's a fashion choice: tight dresses and bodycon options are likely to show panty lines, after all.
Still, going sans underwear does have a strange reputation — so, we’re here to banish the rotten record, once and for all. Watch the video above to hear our candid thoughts on going commando — and whether or not we do it.
written by Kayla Isaacs
Released on May 10, 2018
