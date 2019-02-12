Is Social Media Ruining Your Dating Life?

While some people might stress about potential partners seeing their social media too early, it can be a relief for others. Maybe you see social media as something that showcases the best parts of yourself, and it’s good for a date to get a preview. Having a public Instagram or Twitter linked to your dating site bio can be an easy way to say, “take me or leave me.” If they can’t handle you at your “live vlogging the Riverdale finale,” they probably don’t deserve you at your “first date outfit and witty repartee over a cup of coffee.”