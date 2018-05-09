Taboo
9 Women Talk About Their Method Of Birth Control — & How It Really Makes Them Feel

Refinery29 gets candid about birth control, from our personal stories to our thoughts on every option.

Think of birth control, and you probably think of contraception. And yes, that’s a big reason why people choose to go on the pill, or get options like a patch, NuvaRing, or IUD. But it’s not the only one. Whether it’s to avoid pregnancy, help alleviate cramps, regulate a flow, or clear acne, choosing to go on birth control is a personal choice, influenced by many different reasons. And everyone’s experience is just as distinct. From the age you start it and the side effects you experience to the number of types you’ve tried, birth control isn’t one size fits all.
That's why it’s so important for you — and your friends and peers — to have access to not only the varying types of birth control, but also to education about it. Luckily, it’s easier now than ever to educate ourselves. Whether that’s through a little Googling or reading about it on sites like ours, it’s also perfectly acceptable to seek education from your parents or the next best thing — think: friends, aunts, or teachers, to name a few.
Understanding your options, when it comes to what’s going on in your body, is crucial. And talking about it is the first step in the right direction. Watch above as we do just that. We give our honest thoughts — and, of course, dive into our easy, complicated, and confusing experiences — on figuring out birth control. Because at the end of the day, you should be making informed decisions about what you want for your body.
written by Kayla Isaacs
Released on May 9, 2018
