9 People Get Real About Pooping In Public

See more about this Episode
Between the fluids, the smells, and everything in between, doing your business can feel pretty personal, pretty quickly. And let’s face it: when it comes to your bowel movements, you probably like to keep it hush-hush. But sometimes, the stars don’t align, and if you have to go — well, you have to go.
Whether you refuse to go number two in public, do your doody in confidence, or have a special ritual to make it easier, we can sympathize. Above, to help alleviate some of your public pooping pressure, R29 staffers spill their thoughts on doing their business. Because sadly, the act has a stigma of being gross or embarrassing, despite the fact that (shocker) we all poop. Your favorite celeb? They poop. Your role model, idol, and hero? Poop. Your crush? They do the deed, too.
But we get it: going in the safety of your home is a lot different than letting it out in front of your coworkers, peers, or total strangers — and it's definitely a whole other level if you're talking significant others. So we’re here to tell you that you don’t need to feel ashamed any longer. Watch as R29ers get personal about their own pooping habits; the more we talk about it, the less uncomfortable your pooping experience will be.