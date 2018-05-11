9 Women Talk About Going Braless

As exciting — and perhaps slightly embarrassing — as that moment was, there’s a certain triumph that ensues from locking your girls into wires, padding, and lace, day by day, during your teen years. But what follows is a pretty common tale: soon, the best part of your day becomes unhooking your clasp at the end of it. And we don’t blame you. More and more people with breasts are becoming less attached to even wearing a bra at all. But it isn’t always smooth sailing.