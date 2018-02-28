Bras were intended to offer support and functionality. So while pretty lingerie can be an easy way to make us feel a little sultrier underneath it all, it's not always the most sensible option. Lace can feel too fussy for a Wednesday, ruffles can cause weird lines in your T-shirt, and ugh, I can't be the only one who's experienced nipple chafing from improperly lined mesh. Though we'll never turn down buying a new embroidered bralette, our undergarment collection needs a touch of simplicity. And cotton is trusty, reliable, so damn easy to wash, and, best of all, it'll cradle your breasts all day without an ounce of discomfort.