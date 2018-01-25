Although it would have been great to see Zoey wrestle with Cash’s problematic views on branding-by-way-of-sexuality more, it’s heartening to see why she’s so upset with him in the first place. Instead of feeling pressured to have sex as soon as possible, the teenager is irritated her sexual history was sent out to anyone who downloaded the Instagram app onto their iPhone. It doesn’t matter the information was that Zoey has no sexual history to speak of; those are still her private details to only share when, and with whom, she so chooses.