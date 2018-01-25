Yeah, but would Cash still want to be with Zoey if she wasn’t a virgin who fit into his burgeoning brand? He’s not sure. This is when Zoey herself gets shockingly honest, saying she’s not sure she would want to be with Cash, and his many airplane hangars of baggage, if he wasn’t The Man. These two both fit into each other’s increasingly exaggerated self image, and now we all know it. At least everyone is being honest.