These Shows & Movies Get College Totally Right

Dear White People (2017)



The movie Dear White People came out to acclaim in 2014, but the Netflix original series more fully explores the tensions that may be present between student groups at an elite university, like the fictional college in which the show is set. In addition to being an undeniably enjoyable watch, Dear White People is an intelligent and bold analysis of race in the ivory tower.



Everything in Dear White People deals with the build-up and the aftermath of a racist, blackface party thrown at a fraternity. Since each episode follows a different student, we're able to empathize with each of their different struggles, and often conflicting desires. Some notable characters include Sam White (Logan Browning), the incendiary host of the radio show Dear White People who's also secretly dating a white man. Her rival, Coco (Antoinette Robertson), is part of a popular white sorority, and is dating Troy Fairbanks (Brandon P. Bell), the aspiring campus president with secrets of his own. As happens on college campuses, these lives collide until everyone knows everyone's secrets.