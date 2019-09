These Shows & Movies Get College Totally Right

(2011-2016)Comedian Jack Whitehall got his start on this show about six British university students, living together in an off-campus house. Whitehall plays the posh and privileged Jonathan "J.P." Pembersley, whose arrogance initially sets him apart from his new flatmates. There's Oregon (Charlotte Ritchie), the literature major who is as intent on hiding her privileged background as J.P. is on showing it off. There's Howard (Greg McHugh), the eccentric Scottish geology student who goes days without speaking to people. And there's the unforgettable Vod (Zawe Ashton), who starts college with the incendiary philosophical positions so many of us do.As the Guardian column written to commemorate the show's conclusion wryly reads, "If you don’t recognise at least a part of yourself in the Fresh Meat characters, then I’m afraid you’re in denial." The characters are fully subsumed in the drama of "uni," without worrying much about the job prospects and responsibilities to come. And because of it, the show's an escapist delight.