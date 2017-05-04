Last night’s episode of Black-ish is the first one not narrated by either Rainbow or Dre Johnson. The show creators handed that responsibility off to the eldest Johnson child. In this episode, Zoey's is the voice that matters. And for pretty good reason: Last night’s episode doubled as the backdoor pilot for the upcoming spin-off show focused on Zoey's experiences at school.
College-bound Zoey is dropped off for a weekend of orientation at the fictional California University of Liberal Arts where she makes a couple of new friends. Dre, obviously not ready to see his daughter out of the house, is full of anxiety and despair. Weeks before, he had also forgotten to send Zoey’s housing application, forcing her to have an awkward meeting with the university’s president and dean.
Even when I applied for college in 2006, housing details were handled electronically just like everything else, so I found this dilemma to be wholly unrealistic. But I get it, this is just TV. However, now that we’ve had a peek at what’s in store for the new chapter of Black-ish, I still have a few questions.