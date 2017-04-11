Yara Shahidi Got Into Every College She Applied To & Yeah, We're Jealous

In a new interview with Seventeen, black-ish star Yara Shahidi revealed that she was accepted to every college she applied to. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Michelle Obama wrote her recommendation letter.
Shahidi said in the interview, which was published Monday, that she needs to make her college decision soon. "I did get all of my college acceptances, and I'm keeping them close to the belt as of right now, but I got into every college I applied to," the actress told Seventeen, when asked whether she'd heard back about her applications. "So that's really exciting. I found all of that out last week. My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month."
While the star hasn't revealed her decision about what school she'll attend yet, she's already got a pretty good idea about what she wants to study. Shahidi told W magazine in March that she plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology.
"As much as I want free time, I love to challenge myself," Shahidi told Seventeen of her coursework plans. "And so it really goes back to the point that I want to study as much as possible and [doing] a double major is the solution."
And as if two majors — along with, you know, being a celebrity — weren't enough already, Shahidi also hinted that she might take on a minor, too. "I don't know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate," she told the magazine.
As much as we're jealous of Shahidi for getting accepted to *all* of her dream schools, she more than deserves all of the opportunities. Now, we just have to wait to see which lucky university she chooses.
